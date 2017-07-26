We’re Ready to Enjoy the Superb Fairline Targa 63 GTO Yacht

With a name reminiscent of one of the most iconic and powerful muscle cars in American history, the Fairline Targa 63 GTO represents the company’s latest chapter and our tease for the day. In case you were on the hunt for the next cool yacht to enjoy this summer, this particular vessel should totally make it to your Top10 list.

Featuring a sleek, muscular exterior, this marvelous yacht looks like it means business, and promises maximum interior volume as well, benefiting from the creative ideas of designer Alberto Mancinito. Four design schemes, called Amalfi, Capri, Hamptons, and Saint-Tropez, are available for the interiors of this vessel, but we’re sure the shipyard could satisfy all your desires if you’d like something even more special.

Accommodations include a spacious full-beam master suite, with picture-perfect windows on both sides, a VIP stateroom up front, and a third twin cabin – all with en suit facilities. The bow is home to a spacious social area, with a cozy lounge and several sunbeds that will have passengers feeling completely relaxed, just like they would feel at the beach club.

In terms of power and performances, the Fairline Targa 63 GTO can be purchased with either 1,150-hp Caterpillar engines, offering a top speed of 31 knots, or 1,200-hp MAN diesel engines, with a top speed of 32 knots. Come September, the newest Fairline yacht will make its public debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, although we have no pricing info to talk about.