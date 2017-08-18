Weekend Escape: the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort

Nestled right in the centre of Koh Samui, along a charming white sand beach, the spectacular Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort is one of those places that will remain forever in your mind, with a tranquil atmosphere, world class service, amazing amenities and utterly luxurious accommodations. Add in the breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and you might never want to leave!

This resort is simply faultless and you will find that out the minute you arrive here, when you will be welcomed with a cool towel, accompanied by a fresh drink and a sweet, and you will realize that you had come to the right place. Just pick a pillow option from the pillow menu and sink into the wonderful atmosphere of this location; you won’t regret it.

Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort invites guests from all over the world to enjoy its signature brand of Thai hospitality, with the perfect setting, surrounded by gorgeous gardens, and an endless list of activities. A vacation experience like no other is on offer here, with guests being able to spend the day just relaxing by the infinity pool, discovering the wonders of Thailand’s warm waters, or heading to the resort’s incredible spa.

There’s also an impressive fitness center on site, making sure all of those delicious dishes you will be enjoying here won’t spend too much time on your hips or abs; but feel free to wine and dine to your heart’s content, while you gaze at the sea. With 106 stunning rooms on offer, as well as five restaurants, several tennis courts and event facilities, and many other goodies, this resort is a true landmark of luxury and relaxation.