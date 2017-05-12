We’d love to call The Fairchild Coconut Grove home

Imagined as the ultimate urban sanctuary, for those of you who can afford it, the Fairchild Coconut Grove is a brand new, luxurious waterfront boutique condo from Miami, with just twenty-six spectacular residences on offer, inspired by the unique spirit of Miami’s oldest neighborhood. With 2 to 5 bedrooms, every residence looks and feels extremely spacious, thanks to the high ceilings, while exquisite details like natural stone floors, solid wood doors, LED lighting, designer furniture and many other goodies will surely please even the pickiest of customers.

The breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay will add to the appeal of the stunning open living and dining areas, while the professional kitchen – fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances – is perfectly capable of handling any social event. Bespoke cabinetry by Poliform and fixtures by Dornbracht will act as incredible conversation starters and we’re sure all your guests will feel overwhelmed by Rafael de Cárdenas’ contemporary interior design.

Potential owners of one of these luxurious residences in the Fairchild Coconut Grove will be happy to know that the on-site Private Fitness Studio will keep their body in ship-shape, but if you’d like to try out something else, kayaking or setting sail from the private dock should do the trick. Having direct access to the water from the moment you wake up is probably something we all dream about, right?

The Sunrise deck will charm you with its amazing rooftop swimming pools, while the Sunset deck has lush native gardens and private lounge areas where you could relax all day long. Complete with 24-hour security and valet, a full-time personal concierge, and butler services, this is one place anyone would be glad to call home. Are you ready to move to Coconut Grove?

