Waterline Square Project Will Change NYC’s Skyline Forever

Proudly sitting in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Waterline Square is a new incredible residential project, comprised of three mesmerizing glass towers which overlook the Hudson River and the blissful NYC skyline. This amazing residential project has been designed by a very skillful team of architects and it’s set to house 263-high end condos that will start off at a cool $2 million.

But what might be even better is that these spectacular residences will be complemented by the Waterline Club, a n exclusive social hub with more than 100,000 square feet worth of luxurious amenities. Sports lovers will be able to enjoy an indoor tennis court, an indoor half-pipe skate park, a golf simulator and many other goodies, while fitness fanatics will get to work at the state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga and Pilates studios.

We also have to mention the catering kitchen, the bowling alley, a screening room and a special party room, so boredom won’t be an option here.

You little ones have not been forgotten either, with a stunning 4,600-square-foot playroom specifically designed just for them. Furthermore, artists and their pure souls will reach new heights thanks to the project’s art studio, the gardening studio or the music recording studio, and there’s also a video and photography studio with state of the art dedicated equipment ready to be enjoyed.

You will also love the fact that this eye popping residential project will also feature a massive indoor swimming pool, hot tub, steam rooms and saunas, where you might spent most of your time at home. Scheduled for completion sometime next year, this luxurious development is bound to change some lives and make the rest of us feel pretty envious.

