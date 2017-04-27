Villa Maria is a $72 Million Hamptons Paradise

Listed for sale at a mind boggling $72 million, Villa Maria is an incredible piece of property, with a price-tag to match. This glorious waterfront mansion has just become the most expensive home in the Hamptons right now, and that’s no easy feat, since this prestigious area is filled with many spectacular mansions. But even here this residence manages to stand out, and it’s just perfect for anyone who’s looking for a dream summer retreat and the best of conversation starters.

Situated on 15 beautiful acres in Water Mill, this mesmerizing home has been completed back in 1919, and it was designed by architect Frank Freeman, who might have been Brooklyn’s greatest architect. And even though this mansion is almost 100 years old right now, it’s been brought to life thanks to a careful restoration and modernization process led by architect Andre Tchelistcheff.

Inspired by design cues of an era long passed, Villa Maria shows off the splendor of an estate that is well worth the attention and cash. The lavish four-story residence covers 20,000 square feet of gorgeous living areas, including 11 bedrooms, six master suites, and 12 and a half bathrooms.

Staying in will definitely feel good, but an all-weather tennis court, a pool with two pavillions, ornamental gardens, and all that waterfront magic will definitely make it difficult to come back inside again. I doubt many of us can afford this jaw dropping home, but for those of you who can, I salute you!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus