Villa Florentine is a $21.5 Million Wonder from the Bahamas

Found on the idyllic Paradise Island, in the Bahamas, Villa Florentine is a stunning property, to say the least, one that most of us can’t even afford to dream about. This lavish estate actually sits on two lots comprising 1.4 acres in the prestigious gated community of Ocean Club Estates, which satisfies today’s demand for worldly luxury within the comfortable Caribbean living.

With a mesmerizing 14,000 square feet main house and a lovely 10,000 square feet guest villa, this exquisite property offers 12 bedrooms, extensive indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, manicured tropical gardens and 175 feet of bulk-headed canal frontage with docks and boat lifts.

I’m sure you quickly realize this place is closer to Heaven with every detail we mention. Of course, a gourmet kitchen is also on site, specially designed to tease all your senses, with formal dining and breakfast rooms, while a card and billiards room could make you forget about all your worries.

Villa Florentine also benefits from nothing but the finest materials, imported from all over the globe, such as custom-milled hardwoods, Italian travertine and marble, Macedonia stone columns, and bespoke ironworks. The estate is also being sold with its original fine art and a state-of-the-art electronics system for monitoring and controlling of all the home’s mechanical systems – safety first.

The charming guest house is also really interesting, showing off a rooftop sunbathing deck, which might help you get in a chillout mood, with that glorious tan you’ve always wanted, and also worth mentioning is that Ocean Club Estates features an 18-hole Championship golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, several tennis courts and a private beach club. What more could you wish for?

