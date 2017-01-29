Veuve Clicquot Rosé Scream Your Love Arrives Ahead Of Time

There’s still some time left until Saint Valentine will inspire all of us to declare our love for that very special person. But the Veuve Clicquot Rosé Scream Your Love megaphone and champagne accessories have already been introduced, making sure we have the proper ‘tools’ on hand to celebrate love in the most audacious way possible.

The ‘Scream Your Love’ campaign actually has its origins in Japan and allowed men to boldly express their feelings to their significant other, and Veuve Clicquot has specially designed these themed champagne accessories to turn up the volume and let all of your feelings out.

The reusable Rosé bottle carrier can serve as a waterproof ice bucket, and it can also be converted into a lover’s megaphone. Suave and spontaneous, the Scream Your Love megaphone chiller is easy to use, but letting your feelings known by everyone may become a little bit difficult.

One way or another, the upside is this: who would ignore a tasty sip of Veuve Clicquot rosé liquids? If all that sounds interesting to you, you should know you could also opt for a special gift box which contains the ice bucket / megaphone, a bottle of Rosé, and two flutes.

