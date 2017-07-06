VERTIGE is Ready to Take The Monaco Yacht Show by Storm

Launched back in February, Tankoa Yachts’ breathtaking S501 motor yacht Vertige is ready to show up at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show in all its glory, planning to drop jaws left and right. This extraordinary vessel benefits from a stunning exterior design and concept, imagined by Francesco Paszkowski, while its luxurious interiors have been touched by the genius that is Margherita Casprini.

The second unit of its size built by Tankoa Yachts, this beauty has been cruising the Mediterranean for over two months already, ever since it was delivered to its lucky owners. But the best thing is that you could also take it for a ride, since Vertige will be available for charter in Italy and Croatia, for a cool €260,000 per week in the busy summer or €240,000 per week in the low season.

A well-balanced vessel from any angle you look at it, Vertige shows off a contemporary design that will surely stand the test of time, and perfect interior/exterior flow between her decks. Six cabins offer accommodation and comfort to all passengers aboard, while a gymnasium and home cinema, a seven-metre tender and two jet skis are all part of the entertainment options.

The huge aft deck and the welcoming flybridge are probably perfect for chilling out and forgetting about all your worries, while the oversized sun pads, al fresco meals and the foldout terrace will make sure you will remember any cruise aboard this beauty forever.

Vertige is capable of reaching a top speed of 16.5 knots at 60% load, while a theoretical range of 5,000 nautical miles is possible if it’s traveling at 12 knots. Are you ready to cruise the Mediterranean?