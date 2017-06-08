VARD’s REV Takes World Exploration to the Very Next Level

This Research Expedition Vessel, or simply REV, is what Norwegian shipyard VARD will design and construct in the next couple of years, a stunning yacht that’s set to become the world’s largest research and expedition vessel by 2020, when it’s going to be completed.

Developed in collaboration with its customer, Norwegian industrialist Kjell Inge Røkke, and designer Espen Øino, this vessel will come with a massive hull that’s actually built at VARD’s shipyard in Romania. Then it will be towed to VARD Norway for outfitting and then it will go back to Romania fir fairing, deck laying and for the final finishes of the accommodation areas.

The longest vessel ever designed and built by VARD, the REV packs the latest in technology for monitoring and surveying marine areas, currents, the seabed, fish, animals and plant life. Moreover, scientists on board will also make use of modern laboratories, an auditorium, a hangar for a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) and an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV).

Making sure this yacht can handle anything, VARD also added a large, high-end, scientific winch package to this vessel, for handling through moonpool and over side, a 20 tons fiber rope crane that could reach down to 6,000-meter, as well as a pelagic trawl setup with catch selection, for operations down to 3,000-meter depth. If it all sounds too complicated, that’s because it probably is.

The REV was developed for navigating waters in the most challenging and vulnerable environments, from arctic to tropical areas. Secure, cost efficient, silent, as well as comfortable and environmentally friendly, this vessel has been fitted with an energy recovery rudder system and an exhaust cleaning system, but the best thing is that it could accommodate up to 90 persons, including a maximum of 36 guests, that should be a unique experience, right?

