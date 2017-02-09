Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art Copernicus Celestial Spheres Collection

Vacheron Constantin‘s master artisans are now famous for their incredible working examples of art, a bold statement that’s perfectly supported by the timepieces from the brand’s new Métiers d’Art Copernicus Celestial Spheres collection. The Swiss manufacture has chosen the formal simplicity of a white gold case to set the scene for the astronomical world, according to Nicolas Copernicus.

Showing off an original display and spectacular decorations, this new collection honors one of mankind’s greatest discoveries: heliocentrism. The Métiers d’Art Copernicus celestial spheres 2460 RT collection includes three pieces, with three dials featuring different interpretations of the same theme. Inspired by the graphic depictions of Andreas Cellarius, a 17th-century Dutch-German cartographer, these superb dials are well worth your attention right now.

The first model reveals various enameling techniques, as the champlevé Grand Feu enamel Earth reveals the blue of the oceans and the geography of the continents. In the background, a map of the sky on a gold base is enameled in pastel colors.

The second dial boasts a baroque-inspired aesthetic, hand-engraved and showing off the 12 signs of the zodiac intertwining on a white gold disc. The engraver has provided a wealth of ramolayé details, while on the Earth orbiting around a flaming gold Sun, the oceans are covered with microscope waves achieved by engraving effects.

The third dial was adorned with decorative techniques involving several novel aspects. The Earth is hand-engraved and picks up this contrast between the fine graining of the ocean waves and the brilliant glow of the continents. A hand-painted midnight blue underdial is overlaid with a transparent sapphire crystal engraved on its back.

A mechanical self-winding Manufacture-made movement, called calibre 2460 RT, powers everything up and has been designed, developed and created by Vacheron Constantin in a three-year process. The gold oscillating weight appearing on the back of the watch, and protected by a sapphire crystal, features an engraving matching the overall theme.

Last but not least, a 36-hour power reserve is also part of this appealing package, while a black Mississippiensis alligator leather, with an alligator leather inner shell, that’s hand-stitched, and comes with a saddle-finish, tops everything off.

