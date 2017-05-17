Urwerk UR-106 Flower Power is not Exactly What You Imagine

Upon hearing anything about Flower Power, you might start to think about the 1970s, the hippie movement, psychedelic music and possibly some indecent behavior. But this incredible watch, dubbed as the UR-106 Flower Power, is nowhere close to that ideology; it’s just a new breathtaking version of the Swiss watchmaker’s UR-106 watch, ready to seduce all ladies with an abundance of diamonds and a charming design.

As you can see from these photos, the 35 mm diamond-studded case of this watch comes in steel, with a titanium crown that’s also set with diamonds. But this dazzling display has been extended on the dial as well, where you could find three diamond-studded flowers, incorporated into the wandering hour satellites.

Inspired by a 17th-century watch invented by the Campani brothers in Rome, the UR-106 Flower Power also features a magical central flower, finished in white gold and also set with diamonds, to match this alluring design. Underneath it all, the self-winding UR 6.01 calibre makes things tick, complemented by Zenith Elite magic, with 48 hours worth of power reserve.

The flower motif might be pretty usual for women’s watches right now, but we’re sure no one can deny the incredible attention to detail and beauty of this particular watch. Not surprisingly, the Urwerk UR-106 Flower Power is not what people would normally consider affordable, since it’s going to be produced in a limited series of just 11 units, each of them priced at 98,000 Swiss francs.

