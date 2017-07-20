Urwerk & Laurent Ferrier team up for the Magical Arpal One

There are plenty of independent watchmakers these days, but Laurent Ferrier and URWERK stand out of the crowd in the best of ways, and could not be more different. The classic and traditional vision of Laurent Ferrier meets the avant-garde and futuristic design from URWERK under the name of Arpal One, a unique watch where the DNA of each watchmaker could be easily noticed.

The eye catching shape and movement of a URWERK UR-105 TA watch have been touched by the timeless elegance of Laurent Ferrier and what resulted is a case shaped like a Star-Wars shield. Displaying curves and fluid lines, something a bit unexpected from a watch associated with the URWERK name, this refined timepiece has been completed well ahead of its time.

Arpal One has been crafted in an unexpectedly modern alloy, ARPAL+, specifically developed for this unique watch. It consists of 75% precious metals and resists wear and scratches better than white gold or steel; it will never fade or oxidize, and the complete polish gives credit where credit is due.

As mentioned, the Arpal One is based on the wandering hours and satellite complication used in the automatic UR-105 and shares some of its magic. Specially designed for Only Watch 2017, the Laurent Ferrier and Urwerk’s project boasts a polished 40,9 mm case, with a sapphire crystal on the dial side, that’s capable of handling 30-meter deep waters.

Backed up by 48 hours worth of power reserve, this timekeeper comes along with a sand-coloured leather strap, hand stitched with matching thread to show off the level of elegance and class. Do you like what you see?