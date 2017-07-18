Ultra Rare Aston Martin One-77 Q-Series Up for the Grabs

Only 77 examples of the ravishing Aston Martin One-77 have ever been produced, but you probably didn’t know that there’s also a super limited series within the One-77’s production run, that’s even more exquisite than the rest. Called the One-77 Q-Series, this remarkable line-up features various bespoke touches from the Q by Aston Martin division.

So you can probably imagine the excitement generated by one of these incredible vehicles looking for a new owner. Available in just four different color combinations, the One-77 Q-Series is an instant collector’s piece, and this stunning silver example is just sitting inside the Al Ain Class Motors in Dubai. Anyone up for an exciting road trip to the United Arab Emirates?

The supercar’s eye catching silver exterior is beautifully complemented by dark red wing mirrors, a bright red element on the front bumper, gloss black wheels and red brake calipers. On the inside, the red leather finishines will have anyone daydreaming about this Aston Martin; however, it’s the powerplant that will get everyone excited.

A naturally-aspirated 7.3-liter V12, capable of developing an astonishing 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque, will have this British beauty doing 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.7 seconds and allow it to achieve a top speed of 220 mph (354 km/h). There is no pricing info to talk about, but it is worth remembering that the initial purchase cost was $3 million – this model will probably sell for a lot more.