Treat Yourselves With A Healthy Dose Of Discovery Primea

We all know the Philippines is an incredible holiday destination but, it always pays to be informed, and we’re always willing to help out. Set in the heart of Makati’s Central Business District, in the Metro region of Manila, the wonderful Discovery Primea hotel boasts an impressive array of upscale facilities that make it the perfect choice for anyone – whether you’re traveling on business, or not.

Housed in one of the tallest buildings in the Philippines, this unique hotel has probably the best location to allow guests to experience the city’s leisure and cosmopolitan culture offerings.

The interiors put out a classic and calm vibe, thanks to a soft color palette and large windows, and with 141 superb guest accommodations on offer, each of them featuring rain showers, pillow menus, and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet, anyone will have a tough time leaving their room.

On the other hand, five dreamy restaurants and bars will make you fall in love with this place forever, whether you’re enjoying a Mediterranean all-day dining establishment, a fine European restaurant, or the the exquisite cigar bar. If you’re in the mood for some action, the 24/7 37 Degrees fitness center will gladly accommodate you, while the hotel’s heavenly Terazi Spa awaits to cool you down with traditional and natural healing therapies.

