Tourbillon Casino de Monte-Carlo is Ateliers deMonaco’s Ode to an Iconic Place

Although Ateliers deMonaco has taken its business to Geneva back in 2015, so it could submit its pieces for the prestigious Poicon de Genève (Geneva Seal) certification, the boutique watch firm still has a soft spot for its origins.

Following the opening of its very first boutique at the Hotel Hermitage Monte Carlo, the high-end watchmaker has recently unveiled the unique Tourbillon Casino de Monte-Carlo, a special timepiece designed to honor probably the world’s most famous casino.

Showing off an intricate engraving of the casino’s façade, on a stunning 18-karat white-gold dial, this piece was built around the company’s high-precision XP1 automatic tourbillon movement. But what’s really interesting is that the watchmaker’s master engraver has also decorated the top layer of the dial with the avenue, rows of palm trees, and stairs leading to the casino.

The middle layer depicts the belle époque architectural masterpiece, from its regal statues to the spires of its two iconic domes, while the final layer presents a cloud-filled skyscape. This watch is definitely a head-turner, but there’s more to it than this incredible engraving, with a large aperture revealing the tourbillon’s 44 mm white-gold cage and the transparent sapphire bridge supporting it.

Priced at a staggering $154,700, the Tourbillon Casino de Monte Carlo doesn’t sound affordable, and it wasn’t meant to be for anyone. I mean, your average Joe can’t afford to gamble all his salary at the iconic Monte Carlo Casino, right?