Toscana Resort Il Castelfalfi is the Perfect Place to take a Break

Keeping in line with the rustic look of the magical Toscana Resort it’s housed within, Il Castelfalfi was built to charm everyone using only traditional materials like wood and stone. Set within an 800-year-old medieval village, this breathtaking retreat complements its beautiful surroundings in the best way possible, with amenities to die for and unforgettable views of the blissful Tuscan countryside.

With 120 wonderful guest accommodations on offer, each of them displaying an inviting atmosphere, with warm, natural colors, an elegant decor and a few much-needed modern-day amenities, this is the place to take a break from it all and simply relax in this unique setting.

As you would expect from the heart of Tuscany, Il Castelfalfi promises unforgettable dining experiences as well, at La Via Del Sale, the resort’s superb restaurant, where the contrast between its earthy tones and the colorful menu with local delicacies will keep guests amazed all day long, while an extensive collection of wines and a Sommelier will help out to complete the perfect dining experience.

Last but not least, we should also mention the resort’s lavish spa, where over 11,000 square feet of spoiling areas are ready to be enjoyed, with an indoor-outdoor pool and an array of treatment rooms will make guests feel like gods. But Toscana Resort’s bespoke amenities, like the 27-hole Golf Club Castelfalfi, a cooking school, the charming Medieval Village, a separate pool, and another wellness center are also available for your enjoyment while on location.