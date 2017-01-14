The Top Five Vintage Watches for Every Collector

Luxury watches are one of the most collectible items in the world. From their incredible beauty to their stunning mechanics, there are millions of reasons to long for these luxurious watches. We’ve put together an ode to five of the most classic and valuable vintage watches ever made. These are the five watches every collector should acquire.

Rolex Submariner

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner is a true wristwatch classic. Originally released in 1954, the Rolex Submariner is arguably the most copied watch design of all time. As you might be able to tell from its name, the Submariner was designed as a diving watch. However, the incredible elegance of the watch’s design meant that it quickly became popular to wear for many occasions.

While the original version of this watch was made in the 50s, Rolex has continued to improve upon the design and release new versions. This means that there are many years of this watch to collect. Every collector needs at least one of them!

Cartier Tank Cintrée

Cartier Tank watches have a valuable place in history. The first Tank watches helped popularize wristwatches for men after they were used by soldiers during WWI. The square dial and unique strap helped shape this classic watch’s appeal.

All vintage Cartier Tank watches are excellent collector’s items but one is slightly more sought after than most. The slightly curved Tank Cintrée, released in 1921, was never produced in large quantities, making it incredibly rare and therefore highly desired.

Rolex Datejust

All Rolex watches are valuable and collectible. But the Datejust joins the Rolex Submariner as one of Rolex’s stand out watches. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust was first released in 1945. This watch is as beautiful and well-made as any Rolex but it has a historical significance: it is the first watch to have an automatically changing date function. There have been various re-leases of this classic watch and each is truly collectible.

Just as all Rolex’s are collectible, they’re also all valuable. If you want to switch up your collection and sell one Rolex to get capital for another, Sell Me Watch is the best place to sell your Rolex.

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph

The Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph’s most unique feature is described in its name. It’s a chronograph watch that also has a calendar display. But it’s not just any calendar— it’s Patek Philippe’s perpetual calendar. Through a complex mechanism, this calendar keeps perfect track of the date for 200 years at a time.

This watch was originally released in 1941. All iterations of this watch are incredibly valuable, due to its incredible design and mechanics. The vintage versions of it are even more valuable, due to their rarity.

Omega Speedmaster

The Omega Speedmaster is a chronograph watch that has seen many different lines. It was first made in 1957 as a sport and racing watch but later earned the nickname of the “moon watch” after it was worn by the first Astronauts to ever walk on the moon. There are many different varieties of Omega Speedmasters that have been produced throughout the years. One thing’s for sure: every collector should have at least one Speedmaster in their collection.

Those are the five vintage wristwatches every collector should have. If you’re daunted by the hunt for vintage pieces (or their often steep price tags), you can always go about collecting vin-tage pieces by buying today’s luxury watches. After all, today’s new releases are the vintage of 20 to 30 years from now.

Start by collecting new luxury pieces and watch their vintage and their value grow. Pass The Watch is a great place to buy authentic watches for a great value. Start with a Seiko watch and build up to Cartier. Whichever brand you decide to start your collection with, Pass The Watch carries it with great prices.

