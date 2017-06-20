Time to Play with Samsung’s ultra wide CHG90 Gaming Monitor

Some of you might remember that Samsung launched a pair of amazing gaming monitors last year, showing off a curved panel design and superior color thanks to their impressive quantum dot technology. But there’s a new incredible monitor in town, and that’s the Samsung CHG90; it boasts double full HD resolution across 49 diagonal inches at a crazy 32:9 aspect ratio, and if you think this is an affordable piece of gaming equipment, you’re far from it.

According to Samsung, the QLED quantum dot technology is capable of supporting around 125 percent of the sRGB color gamut and 95 percent of the Digital Cinema Initiatives motion picture standard. HDR image enhancement optimized with the help of the EA studio Dice and Ghost Games means that every day is gaming day with this awesome thing.

The panel curves at 1,800R to 49 diagonal inches, with a resolution of 3,840 x 1080p and a 178° viewing angle. Smooth onscreen action is helped along by a 1 ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate, and some of you may already have a particular list of games in mind or possibly some cool Hollywood productions to be enjoyed on a Friday evening.

Connectivity comes in the shape of two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and one Mini DisplayPort, USB 3.0, plus an audio input and headphone out. Samsung has priced the CHG90 at just $1,499 and you can now pre-order your very own.