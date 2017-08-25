This Weekend’s Dreamy Retreat: Finch Bay Galapagos

Proudly sitting just a few steps away from the drool inducing Alemanes Beach, the high-end Finch Bay Galapagos hotel offers an incredible mix of luxury, tranquility and fun in Puerto Ayora, a picturesque town nestled on the southern shore of the Santa Cruz island, in central Galapagos.

This marvelous archipelago of volcanic islands has made people from all over the world relax and smile at turtles of all sizes, and if you’ve always wanted to do that, the stunning hotel before you might be the best place, featuring a wonderful swimming pool and a great restaurant, as well as a peer for some well-deserved times at sea.

Each room or suite on offer at Finch Bay was beautifully decorated with tiled and stylish furnishes, with luxurious bathrooms and private balconies promising serene sea views and hammocks.

Breakfast with bacon, sausages, pancakes, fresh fruits and eggs is served daily at the hotel’s lovely restaurant or poolside terrace, although regional and Asian dishes can also be ordered here. Drinks and snacks should be enough to get the conversation started at the bar or by the pool and can sunbathe on the beach all day long.

Or.. they can sail away to other islands from the Galapagos archipelago, but keep in mind that activities on location also include snorkeling and kayaking, while bike rides may help guests explore the islands better. Hotel Finch Bay seems like the ideal place for a summer trip; at least in our mind. You don’t have to agree with us, although it is worth checking out this place for yourselves.