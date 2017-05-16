This Timeless Connecticut Estate Could be Your New Home

Spreading over 7-acres, this incredible Connecticut Estate is called Sunset Hall and it’s looking for a new owner on May 19th, when it’s going to be auctioned off with no reserve. It might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, since this spectacular Georgian-style mansion was previously listed for sale at a cool $5.75 million, and it once belonged to the brother of illusionist Harry Houdini, Leopold Weiss.

Built back in 1912 at one of the highest points in the area, this beautiful mansion has almost 12,000 square feet of luxurious living areas, offering sweeping views of Long Island Sound and the Catskill Mountains, and even a glimpse of the New York City skyline. Complemented by its stunning grounds, this is one incredible place to call home.

As you can see from these photos, Sunset Hall is an architectural masterpiece that seems to remind us of a different era. Comprising 22 rooms, including 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, a sun room, and a marble-floored ballroom, this extravagant structure also benefits from a 1,500-square-foot guesthouse.

On the outside, a gorgeous 65-foot heated pool and a charming 4,000-square-foot limestone terrace will make your days here a real treat, while the tennis court should get your heart pumping. The residence is located at 162 Old West Mountain Road and, although that initial price tag might discourage most, you could be in for a real bargain.

[PlatinumLuxury]

