This Spectacular Son Vida Villa Will Set You Back €11.9M

If you don’t know this yet, Son Vida is one of the most sought after and exclusive locations in Mallorca, Spain, a gorgeous residential area dotted with extraordinary homes, world-class hotels and manicured golf courses, with incredible views of the mountains and the Bay of Palma acting as the perfect backdrop for anyone who wants to call this Balearic paradise home.

This is the place where you can also find this brand new Son Vida Hills villa, showing off four levels of incredible beauty and the ultimate in comforts and amenities, spread across 12,217 square feet of awe inspiring living areas. Located at Carrer Binibona 12, this extraordinary residence will allow its lucky new owners to benefit from 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, although there’s a way longer list of things that could be enjoyed here.

With a stunning contemporary design and a Mediterranean vibe, this spectacular villa offers uninterrupted views of the bay, harbor, and the open sea. Feel free to imagine the complete package, such as a large living room with a fireplace and winery, a superb dining room, a state-of-the-art kitchen, plus an extra back-kitchen, an office, as well as a summer kitchen and a majestic outdoor pool.

The patio with olive trees and waterfall should be enough to get anyone relaxed, while the master bedroom suite on the upper floor, featuring its own terrace and a garden with tropical outdoor shower, reminds everyone who’s really in charge here. Also worth mentioning are the spa and gym, sauna and a 30 square meter indoor pool, while four of your favorite automotive jewels will be resting inside the garage.

