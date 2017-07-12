This Spectacular Benahavís Villa Will Make You Spend €16.5M

Nothing but the highest quality of materials has been used for the construction of this stunning contemporary house, with this Benahavís villa benefiting from marble floors, underfloor heating, air conditioning, a heated indoor pool, a charming home cinema, indoor elevator and a beautiful garden with automatic watering system. Does all of this justify the staggering price tag? Let’s find out together!

Found in Southern Spain, in a charming mountain village next to Marbella, this breathtaking villa comprises 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms and several lovely living areas covering a total of 1,836 square meters (19,763 square feet) over 3 levels. This brand new property is situated on an elevated plot in a privileged position, thus promising panoramic views towards the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and even Africa.

But wait, there’s more!

A cozy sitting room with a fireplace will get you in a romantic mood, which will go well with the lavish master bedroom featuring a superb en suite bath and dressing area. The indoor spa area with a heated indoor pool, sauna and steam room, as well as the fabulous outdoor pool will prove to be more than ideal to relax or for entertaining your guests and family, while the basement houses a cinema and gym area.

Guest accommodations include two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a living room with kitchenette and also an office. A garage for 6 cars is set to cater to everyone’s needs, while the staff will probably care of the rest – staff members will get to stay in their own apartment, with a separate entrance. Sold!

[jamesedition]