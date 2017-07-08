This Seductive Montecito Estate Deserves $40 Million

Offering serene views of both the ocean and the mountains, this breathtaking Montecito estate blends quintessential California comforts with a spectacular Balinese & Asian-inspired design. It was completed back in 2011, on top of a magical 8.24-acre property, and it now offers 8,245 square feet of luxurious living areas, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and all kinds of incredible amenities that will turn it into a dream home for just about anyone.

An expensive koi pond, beautiful manicured gardens, and a one-of-a-kind basalt pebble infinity swimming pool, that seems to blend seamlessly into the horizon, will seduce anyone the minute they arrive here, while the exquisite interior finishes, replicated from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, or the cozy veranda with a gas fire pit and a charming dining area will be more than enough to fall in love with this remarkable estate forever.

As you get inside, you will be mesmerized by a stunning Great room, which flows into a gourmet kitchen, complete with a large family island, custom cabinetry, and basalt countertops. Distinct living quarters on each end of the residence offer privacy and comfortable living for any member of the family or your lucky guests, while the lavish Master Suite wing can be closed off by open-grid sliding doors.

Next to the gorgeous infinity pool you will also find a lovely cabana, which includes an exercise facility, with changing areas and a shower & steam mix, and there’s also a detached office on the property, since you will probably want to work from home in these conditions. The staff will get to stay in an adjacent property, with its own individual residence, and I can’t see anyone being disappointed by that. Now, tell me, where do I come up with that kind of money?