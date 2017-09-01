This Lavish Dubai Villa Comes With its own Nightclub

Set to cost somewhere around $54.5 million (AED $200 million), this spectacular 11-bedroom villa is probably the ultimate party pad in Dubai, with several outrageous amenities on offer, including a nightclub that can accommodate up to 200 people. Nestled on one of the ends of the blissful Palm Jumeirah, this luxurious home proudly sits on the best stretch of beachfront available for a private residence on this incredible artificial archipelago.

That’s why the views are to die for – and that might be an understatement. The glass-walled rooms look out onto the beach and the turquoise waters of the Gulf, with the skyline in front also including the magical Burj Al Arab and the Dubai Marina. Set on a 60,000-square-foot plot, the villa offers around 46,000 square feet of breathtaking living areas, including 11 en-suite bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

It was completed ten years ago and built just like a hotel, with back-end services and high-grade specifications; there are wings to the house for various guests, a gorgeous chef’s kitchen and private security. The interiors probably need an update, but we’re sure that anyone who spends over $50 million for his dream home would like to add his own touch to the entire place.

And if you’re thinking about entertainment, there’s more to this home than the massive nightclub. A 16-seat cinema, a 16-seat private dining room, and both an indoor and outdoor pool are there to be enjoyed, and also worth mentioning is that the private beach where you could relax all day long, or try out fishing, kayaking or paddle boarding.

Adding to the exclusivity, this lavish Dubai villa also comes with the approval to put in a mooring for a boat, something that Dubai residents know is a rare treat. That ridiculous price tag starts to sound ok with every second that goes by.