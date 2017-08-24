This Lamborghini Aventador SV was refined by Ad Personam

One of the last Lamborghini Aventador SVs to ever roll out of the factory gates has just arrived in Beverly Hills and.. it could easily be described as one of the coolest supercars in the entire world right now. Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program made the lucky owner of this Lambo very, very happy, thanks to the front bumper, side skirts, SV stickers and wheels painted gold, and many other bespoke upgrades.

The standard matte carbon fiber has been also replaced by gloss carbon fiber on the rear diffuser, rear wing, and air intakes, and that should be more than enough to make this car stand out anywhere it goes.

On the inside, this personalized Lamborghini Aventador SV has been fitted with black Alcantara and exquisite leather complemented by gold accents stitching and gold SV motifs. The finished result, as you can easily see, looks so outrageous that only a few people would ever dare to drive it around town.

But still, considering the fine Italian craftsmanship involved in this project, and the exclusive price tag of this unit, it would be a shame to leave it collecting dust in your garage or as part of a collection, somewhere in a secluded part of the world. What do you think of this special version and what would you have done differently?

[duPont]