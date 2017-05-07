This Greenwich Village Townhouse Could be Yours for $28M

Hiding a glass-enclosed, sky-lit lap pool and many other extraordinary amenities, this charming Greenwich Village townhouse has been recently listed for sale at a staggering $28 million. The lavish property before you was supposedly completed during the mid-1800s and it still retains some of its original charm, right in the heart of The City that Never Sleeps.

Even though we have no photos of its exterior, we’re dealing here with a lovely red brick Greek revival residence, covering 8,300 square feet of luxurious living areas on six levels, accessible thanks to an elevator or a sky-lit glass staircase. The home went through an extensive renovation process in these last couple of years, led by architect Wayne Turett, with an interior design updated to modern times and a stunning roof deck and indoor pool.

Comprising eight bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and six-zone central air conditioning, this gorgeous place is definitely worth calling home. To make future owners feel safe, as well as comfortable, the property also features a full security system, including four cameras and a recording system, as well as a smart home automation system in charge of lighting and everything electronic.

Your accountant might have a tough time facing this new ridiculous purchase, but even he will be impressed by the steam room, gym, temperature-controlled wine cellar or the generous storage space offered by this residence. The landscaped garden with an outdoor kitchen or wonderful roof deck with a hot tub are just the icing on the cake that is this beautiful home.

