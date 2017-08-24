This Downtown Aspen Masterpiece could be Yours for $30M

An incredible new construction, nestled in an exclusive part of downtown Aspen, is about to make everyone’s day a lot more interesting. Set to offer 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, this lavish home spreads over 10,603 square feet, with luxurious living spaces, a flowing water feature and pond, several outdoor entertaining and lounge areas, and many other goodies that will make it the ultimate pad for probably any millionaire out there.

At least in theory, as we are now only allowed to enjoy a few renderings of this impressive property, located at 19 Little Cloud Trail. Set for completion by the middle of next year, this arhitectural masterpiece was designed by Stan Mathis Architecture, while Donna Guerra was in charge of the bespoke interior design and furnishings.

Apart from all the aforementioned features, there is also a three-car garage worth mentioning, as well as a lovely summer “kitchen terrace”, with gated access being a given by this point. The green scenery and the wonderful surroundings of this estate are bound to make anyone’s mornings here even better, although the staggering price-tag might diminish your enthusiasm a little bit.

But we’re sure that when this breathtaking mansion will be completed, it will be worth every single penny of that $30 million; probably even more.