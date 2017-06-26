This brand new $30M Brentwood Home is up for the Grabs

There’s a brand-new home in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood, in Los Angeles, one that should easily get you daydreaming about chilling out, having some guests over or partying all night long, and you have to know more about it! Recently listed for sale at a cool $30 million, the four-bedroom, three-story residence before you covers 15,000 square feet of luxurious living spaces, with each and every single inch carefully designed and decorated for your pleasure.

Situated down a gated, cobblestone driveway lined with olive trees, this lavish pad also comes with a chef’s kitchen, designed with French oak, marble flooring and reclaimed stone from Spain, and state-of-the-art appliances so it could any event. Crystal chandeliers hang from high ceilings and lovely antique mirrors adorn the walls, while upstairs three en-suite bedrooms and a mesmerizing master suite, including his and hers bathrooms, aim to please even the pickiest of customers.

But it’s the charming rooftop terrace, with elevator access, that will most likely distract everyone, for good reason, since the superb views of downtown L.A. and the ocean are just incredible and probably worth every single penny. This stunning home is also filled with natural light all day long and it also benefits from a small theater, a wine cellar, a gorgeous cigar room with air purifying technology, an onyx bar, an incredible auto gallery, as well as a guest suite and an indoor-outdoor gym attached to a spa. Sold!

Well, not really, because just a few of the world’s richest people can actually afford such a beautiful property and I am definitely not one of them. However, those of you who can actually afford it probably consider the property at 568 N. Tigertail a good investment as well. Would the backyard with an oversized pool, a waterfall and spa, a heated dining loggia, and an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue help convince you to buy it?