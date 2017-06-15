This Astonishing Camping Pod Concept Changes Everything

I love the great outdoors, exploring new places, going camping, walking in the woods, and even staying away from the modern-day comforts and state-of-the-art technologies that have made our lives so much better. I’m sure I’m not the only one who loves that, right? Besides, every single one of us deserves a day off, and.. if you don’t think you’ll be able to leave all the modern-day luxuries behind, this stunning camping pod concept aims to redefine the way we see camping.

The international advertising brand Anomaly has recently joined forces with Fabian Mazzola of Bitlens Studio to imagine this astounding luxury camping pod, promising a pampering experience, right in the heart of the nature. The breathtaking design before you was heavily influenced by the Mini Cooper F60 Countryman, something that becomes obvious from the gallery below, and we totally appreciate.

The wonderful camping pod concept shows off Mini’s design lines, including the vehicle’s compact, round shape. but inside it might be even more impressive than it is on the outside. A completely functional living space, alongside a modern kitchen, a small bedroom and bathroom are all comprised within this beautiful and portable camping spot.

Set to be self-sustainable and clad in weather-sealed material, this innovative concept aims to be suitable for any climate and will easily accommodate anyone, anywhere. Calling it a home away from home will come easy, but we prefer to describe it as the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.