This Architectural Marvel in Telluride Could be Yours for $39 Million

Hidden somewhere in Telluride, Colorado, this jaw dropping home is one of the most incredible examples of contemporary architecture in the United States. The property can be found at 851 Wilson Way, blending seamlessly with the surrounding nature thanks to its clean lines and the raw materials its been built with, which give it a breathtaking look.

But this magnificent mansion is equally impressive inside, where minimalist cues and modern elements form a laid-back atmopshere. The future owners of this beauty will get to enjoy many entertainment spaces, six bedrooms, plus a state-of-the-art kitchen, and a wonderful dining room, where they could host various events; and with those serene mountain views, we’re sure everyone will be totally mesmerized by this property.

If you’d like to burn some calories, this stunning home also comes with an exercise room, fully equipped to give you a run for your money, and rest and relaxation have not been forgotten either, nor their importance; this is why your personal spa awaits for you, complete with moody lighting and a massage table.

Each of the six bedrooms offer incredible views of the surroundings, while the eight full baths will surely prove in handy if you’d like to host a social event in your new home. For a little over $39 million, this might be the place you’ll call home in the near future – ready to move to Colorado?

