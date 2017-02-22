This $6.4 Million Kahala Retreat Screams Of Elegance

Completed back in 2009, this stunning Kahala Retreat, found at 926 Kealaolu Ave in Honolulu, could very well be your next Birthday present. Comprising 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, while covering 7,397.92 square feet of luxurious living areas, this house screams of elegance from any angle you look at it.

This magnificent home is nestled in Honolulu’s illustrious Kahala neighborhood, in close proximity to the historic Waialae Country Club and many beautiful beaches, so there are plenty of things to do around this property too, but we doubt you’ll want to leave this place any time soon.

The attention to detail throughout the property is incredible, and the decorations inside (and out) are absolutely amazing. Tropical hardwood entryways, built-in cabinetry, and flooring come to mind, but let’s not ignore the custom Balinese woodworking or the lovely wood-framed glass egresses.

The cozy living areas and the dining area with a wet bar will turn any day into a relaxing experience, while the swimming pool and grill amenities will get the party started outside. There’s even a 1-bedroom cottage, complemented by manicured gardens, which further enhances the resort-like feeling you get from this property.

For $6 million and some change, it could be all yours. Go for it!

[jamesedition]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus