This $14.5M Ocean Club Estate awaits for you in the Bahamas

Found on the beautiful Paradise Island in the Bahamas, this magnificent Ocean Club estate is one of the most incredible places you could call ‘home’. Overlooking the azure waters surrounding this tiny island, the 8,849 square-feet property is the definition of Bahamas beachfront heaven, complemented by 121 feet of a beautiful, private sandy beach.

Future owners of this lavish estate will benefit from six bedrooms, all en-suite, with the Master and the VIP guest bedrooms both featuring expansive private balconies, from where you could enjoy those gorgeous views every single day. Otherwise, a large partially covered patio and a wet bar sit comfortably next to the swimming pool – where we all should be, right now.

Everything is state of the art, such as the sleek Italian kitchen and the media room, or the smart home technology which controls everything from the lighting to the air conditioning – thanks to a custom iPad interface. This luxurious home is one of the few residences in the Bahamas that has fiber optic cables installed throughout, which means incredible Internet speeds and entertaining capabilities at all time.

We should also mention the large two car garage, the backup generator, and a front garden pergola. Furthermore, this magnificent home is being sold with all the custom made furniture, that was specifically designed for this particular home. All you have to do is to come with $14.5 million, settle in and enjoy the good life.

