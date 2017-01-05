These Are The 10 Most Eye Catching Watches of 2016

There are moments in life when time seems to stand still, but 2016 went by so fast that we cannot believe it is already over. Every second counts, which is why time shouldn’t be wasted with anything unimportant and trivial but.. how exactly do you tell time?

Well, the list below should help with that and also mesmerize you with the 10 most incredible watches unveiled in the last year.

Unveiled back in October, the new UR-105 “Raging Gold” is less of a milestone than what we’ve been used to by Urwerk, but it still looks totally awesome and worthy of our full and undivided attention. The large 4N red gold bezel of this exquisite timepiece has been specially engraved to create an intricate Clou de Paris pattern, while the rest of the case is made using a PVD-coated titanium.

Urwerk will produce this special version of the UR-105 in a limited-run of just 22, each of them priced at 67,000 CHF, which should make this amazing timepiece perfect for collectors as well.

The brilliant designers from Harry Winston have unveiled a brand new watch at Baselworld 2016, part of a limited-edition series of only 20 units, which aims to surpass all technical limits once again. Called the Histoire de Tourbillon 7, this watch comes in an 18kt white gold case, with a domed AR-coated sapphire crystal and a sapphire display back, and it offers a water resistance of up to 30 meters.

As you can see from this photo, the dial looks incredible, to say the least, and a black alligator leather strap, with an 18kt white gold ardillon buckle, allows the Harry Winston Histoire de Tourbillon 7 to adorn just a few lucky wrists.

The Parmigiani PF Bugatti 390 Concept was actually unveiled at a car show, at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show to be more exact, right next to the mind blowing Bugatti Chiron. But what’s even more interesting is that Parmigiani’s unique concept watch shares some design cues with the new Bugatti Chiron, like the unique blend of curves and sharp angles.

And thanks to a very complex movement, a funky and spectacular in-house caliber, this concept watch aims to please everyone, or at least those of you with some very deep pockets.

Introduced at Baselworld 2016, the Chopard Imperiale Joaillerie Watch is an incredibly good looking addition to the brand’s Imperiale Collection, vibrating in all the colors of the rainbow – thanks to exactly 581 sapphires. Subtle shades cover the entire color spectrum, with the aforementioned 581 sapphires totaling an astonishing 47.98 karats.

And if that wasn’t enough to make you go gaga, you should know that Chopard has made a special self-winding mechanical movement to power up this jewel, with a 60-hour power reserve. Hypnotizing, isn’t it?

The latest addition to Greubel Forsey’s breathtaking Art Piece collection is this superb Art Piece 2, Edition 1 watch. Boasting with secret messages and interesting horological illusions, this elegant watch will surely be a great conversation starter, especially with other fans of the innovative Swiss watchmaker.

The attractive texture of the bronze dial adds warmth to the cool titanium case of the watch, with the very few units of the Greubel Forsey Art Piece 2, Edition 1 being available for exactly 590,000 CHF, each.

Inspired by the powerful movement of the ocean, Ulysse Nardin has always managed to come up with innovative timepieces, with the Swiss watchmaker’s latest timepiece being specially designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the modern Marine Chronometer line.

The nautically inspired, high-precision watch features a dial that resembles a ship’s deck, with the hand-crafted wood marquetry supporting this eye catching marine theme. The Grand Deck is housed by a 44 mm 18-karat white gold case, water resistant to 100 meters, and will be part of a limited series of only 18 units.

Unveiled at SIHH 2016, the eye-catching Hautlence Vortex Primary looks quirky and sophisticated after just a quick glance. Inspired by the works of several artists, this extraordinary timepiece stands out thanks to a beautiful mix of geometric shapes and colors, together with a special way of telling time, designed in-house by Hautlence, of course.

Introduced as a limited edition of just 18 units, the artistic Hautlence watch is a colorful example of coolness, precision watchmaking and high-end horology, with the price-tag standing at $199,500.

Developed by De Bethune, this futuristic creation looks like a stunning, miniature spaceship. Called the Dream Watch 5, this uber cool timepiece is made out of titanium and features sublime imperfections that just seem to complement the odd contraption.

The Dream Watch 5 Meteorite is actually a pièce unique, which should explain the CHF 450,000 price-tag, but we’re sure someone really wealthy would love to adorn this little spaceship on their wrist.

SIHH 2016 marked the introduction of the dazzling hot Audemars Piguet Diamond Fury, meant to make ladies everywhere breath heavily and wish upon a star. With an impressive 4,635 brilliant-cut diamonds in the case and bracelet, joined by another 206 brilliant cut diamonds on the dial alone, this incredible timepiece will definitely haunt any woman’s dreams from now on.

Struck in 18K white gold and featuring a streamlined 1.8 mm thick case, the Diamond Fury is the black-tie statement ladies everywhere were waiting on.

Back in 2013, Hublot made the luxury watch world bow down before their spectacular MP-05 LaFerrari. This incredible tribute to the eponymous supercar featured a unique and complex watchmaking architecture, that was joined by a record-breaking movement, but last year it only got better!

The Hublot MP-05 LaFerrari Sapphire is an updated version of this incredible watch, with the Swiss luxury watchmaker adding a clear sapphire case to this stunning watch, to allow everyone to admire the unique movement in all of its glory.

Paired with a transparent silicone strap, featuring a clasp and sapphire components, the Hublot MP-05 LaFerrari Sapphire is as close to perfection as possible!

