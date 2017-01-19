There’s no Place Like the Incredible Park Hyatt Busan

Proudly sitting in Busan’s Marine City, right next to the sea, the gorgeous Park Hyatt Busan effortlessly impresses every single one of us, with its stylish, sail-like glass facade, and 33-floors rising above the city, in an effort to shock and awe everyone passing by.

There are 269 incredible guest accommodations on offer here, featuring French oak flooring, granite bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking harbor or city views, plus a range of world-class facilities.

At the last floor of Park Hyatt Busan you’ll find the stunning Dining Room, a premium grill & sushi destination that could literally take your breath away, while the floor below is home to the Living Room and a unique French dining experience. Anyone feeling hungry already?

If you’re in the mood to enjoy some cocktails or your favorite drink, feel free to head down to the residential-style Lounge. And the hotel’s lavish spa, with a mind blowing indoor pool and various rooms where you could enjoy some of the most heavenly treatments, might be the next best thing to visit.

But South Korea’s “summer capital” has a plethora of activities for tourists to enjoy, which is why staying indoors at all times might not be such a great idea. Busan has the longest beaches in the country, close proximity to mountains, and the world’s largest shopping mall. Who says money can’t buy happiness? They are dead wrong!

