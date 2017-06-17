The World’s Largest 4K Widescreen TV Set: C Seed 262

The magicians at C Seed have just managed to develop the world’s largest 4K widescreen TV, a jaw dropping device that they called the C Seed 262. Bragging about a world record diagonal length of 262 inches (6.65 m), a width of 20.16 ft (6.14m) and a height of 8.44 ft (2.57m), this incredible TV set also features a motorized custom fabric cover that can fold away at the push of a button.

The acclaimed Austrian-based electronics brand has earned worldwide recognition thanks to its innovative outdoor entertainment systems, teaming up with Porsche Design for the C Seed 201 outdoor TV, or with L-Acoustics for the 125 outdoor sound system, two cool projects which aimed to redefine outdoor entertainment. But let’s focus on the indoors right now, where C Seed plans to help you get a full cinematic experience with this extraordinary TV set.

The gigantic C Seed 262 is packing a 4K LED TV display, with black LED technology for higher contrast, ultra-high-definition technology, a dynamic picture and a color spectrum that’s far beyond what you’d get from conventional TVs. Furthermore, an ultra-high 800 NITS brightness allows this TV set to impress anyone who comes in contact with it, even in bright light conditions.

An integrated 4K media server and six integrated high-end speakers will surely help you appreciate movie premieres at home, without even getting out of your chair. I believe popcorn, a cool drink or a smooth glass of wine are in order, and around $500,000 in your bank accounts, because that’s how much this innovative TV supposedly costs.