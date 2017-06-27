The World’s First Graphene Headphones: ORA GQ

Due to its extreme strength and flexibility, Graphene has been considered one of the world’s most incredible materials since 2004, when it was rediscovered, isolated and defined by Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov at the University of Manchester. Today we have the chance to look at the world’s first set of headphones made from this amazing material, that’s 200 times stronger than steel and 1,000 times lighter than paper, and will probably change the world as we know it.

Called ORA GQ, these extraordinary headphones have been designed by a Canadian startup, which decided to put the unique qualities and potential of Graphene to the test by building high-performance membranes out of it, that should deliver incredible sound quality.

The ORA GQ headphones are actually the first commercially viable application for this incredible material, with the incorporation of Graphene into the speaker design pushing the limits of loudspeakers further than ever – a speaker cone that’s feather light and stiff enough not to distort your favorite sounds with unwanted vibrations will do that.

A 95% Graphene material, dubbed as GrapheneQ, has been also specially developed to produce these incredible headphones. Acoustically optimized to produce the smoothest, most extended frequency response, these amazing headphones will easily make you forget you about loudspeakers. Furthermore, the incorporation of Graphene into the design of these headphones also promises an immediate extension of battery life, which should be up by 70% – a win-win situation.

Wooden ear cups provide excellent isolation from outside noise, while a gesture-controlled track pad and wireless connectivity promise a high-resolution listening experience. ORA’s innovative technology will allow you to experience your favorite music in the purest form possible, and let’s face it.. who wouldn’t want that?