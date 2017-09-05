The World’s Fastest 4-Seat Cabrio is called Brabus Rocket 900

Here it is, in all its glory: the Brabus Rocket 900, a four wheel masterpiece proving once again that the brilliant team of German tuners from Brabus will always manage to surprise us. Based on the already impressive Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet, this stunning vehicle packs an upgraded 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 – which now boasts 6.3 liters and a lot more power thanks to larger cylinder bores, larger turbochargers, a new engine control unit, and a bespoke exhaust manifold.

As a result, the modified Merc now benefits from an astonishing 900 PS (887 hp) and 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque. Simply put, the lucky owners of this car will get to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and keep on going until achieving 350 km/h (217 mph). That’s more than enough to make this car the world’s fastest 4-seat convertible.

In order to handle all that power, this S65 had to go through many other serious modifications. Brabus had to modify the 7-speed automatic transmission and they’ve also added a high-performance limited-slip differential, with a locking rate of 40 percent. Other changes include the sports exhaust system with ceramic tailpipes, 21 or or 22-inch wheels, a lower riding stance, as well as the very expected and cool-looking aerodynamic body kit.

On the inside, aluminum accents, scuff plates that carry the company’s illuminated logo and a brand new digital speedometer will contribute to a unique driving experience. Unfortunately we don’t have any official price-tags on this beast, but if you can already afford a Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet we’re pretty sure you won’t have any problems discussing about this conversion with Brabus.