The Wonderful Hotel Viu Milan Will Tease All Your Senses

In a city filled with so many upscale accommodation options, Hotel Viu Milan is one-of-a-kind, standing out with its beautiful vertical gardens, a stunning rooftop terrace, and a Michelin starred-restaurant that will tease all your senses with a delightful tasting menu. We all know Milan has an unquestionable place in the fashion world, and this spectacular hotel might be just what you need after a busy day in town, with its rooftop being the only one in the entire city with an outdoor swimming pool, as well as a stylish rooftop terrace bar.

I already see myself enjoying a cocktail there and watching the sun set over the charming streets of Milan. But Hotel Viu is also located in the trendy area between Porta Volta and Porta Garibaldi, so you’ll surely find many other interesting things to do before you get a good night’s sleep.

Hotel Viu’s facade is clad in floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which bathe the interiors with natural light, but if you ask us the vertical garden concept is ten times more spectacular. You might choose between 124 stylish rooms and suites on offer here, ranging in size from Superior Rooms, blending an elegant decor with modern amenities and amazing en-suites, to the extraordinary VIU Suite, which takes everything to the next level and combines it with a stunning view over the rooftops below.

Last but not least, we should talk about the unique dining experience here. Giancarlo Morelli is the proud holder of a Michelin Star and a brilliant representative of the entire Italian gastronomic culture. Hotel Viu’s main restaurant bears his name, and includes a special selection of traditional Milanese dishes, with the chef’s signature twist, while various international flavors could be enjoyed at Bulk, the hotel’s second dining option.