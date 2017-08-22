The Westin Riverwalk San Antonio Looks Extremely Appealing

Located on the charming San Antonio Riverwalk and extremely close to the city center, The Westin Riverwalk towers above Paseo del Rio, one of the most magnificent urban spaces in the US. This gorgeous linear park is one of San Antonio’s most important attractions and it’s also one of those rare public spaces that seem to define the city around it. Fringed on either side by some of the best cafes, restaurants, boutique stores and hotels in Texas, Paseo del Rio is definitely the right place to be, and did you know that the Alamo is also pretty close?

The Westin Riverwalk offers 473 awe-inspiring rooms and 66 incredible suites, each of them tastefully appointed with wood furnishings and a simple, yet elegant decor, and featuring modern amenities such as WiFi, 42-inch LCD TVs, and the trademark Heavenly Beds. A good night’s sleep will surely get you prepared for what’s to come in San Antonio.

The hotel’s impressive Woodhouse Day Spa offers a wide variety of massages and body treatments inside a stunning Spanish-colonial setting, while a hot tub, a sauna, a wonderful swimming pool and a fitness center also aim to keep you relaxed and in the best form of your life.

But the real gem of the Westin Riverwalk is the superb Paseo Del Rio terrace of the hotel’s elegant Zocca restaurant, where guests will have the chance to enjoy simple Italian fare under a canopy of swaying cypress trees overlooking the river. If you’re ever in San Antonio, this is probably the best place to sit back and enjoy the best things in life!