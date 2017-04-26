The VIEW Lugano Has Plenty To Make You Smile

The VIEW Lugano is a place that’s pretty much self-explanatory; I mean, you already know you’ll be experiencing breathtaking views of Lake Lugano, right? But you’ll do that from a charming hilltop haven, where luxurious living is at its finest. Since it opened its doors back in 1997, The VIEW Lugano has been offering guests the most incredible of sensations, looking like the perfect hideaway in the middle of the city.

Nestled high above the gorgeous Lake Lugano in the prestigious Paradiso Hill neighborhood, this boutique gem offers just 18 spacious guest suites to choose from and they’re all nothing short of spectacular. Picture-perfect views, plush interiors with modern decor elements, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and 24-hour room service will make your days here unforgettable.

The hotel’s wonderful restaurant is also called The VIEW and it’s ready to tease your senses with innovative and delicious dishes, paired with world-class service and an overwhelming atmosphere. Once that experience is savored, the elegant Bar at The VIEW is the right place to enjoy an eclectic selection of cocktails and possibly a good talk before bedtime.

But the night might still be young for some, which is why heading out to the Spa at The VIEW might be the next best thing in your mind. The list of facilities includes several hammams and saunas, a Kneipp Circuit, a salt room, Thalassotherapy baths and many other goodies, but it’s the excellent service and treatments that will truly get you impressed.

