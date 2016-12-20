The Vanquish Estate Is Even More Stylish than an Aston Martin

Showing off a unique look, with cutting edge architecture, crisp lines, and nothing but the best amenities inside, this lavish property can be found in Poole, United Kingdom. Called Vanquish, just like the incredible Aston Martin, this marvelous estate was specially built to complement its stunning natural surroundings, but it still manages to stand out in the best way possible from any angle you look at it.

This jaw dropping villa spreads over 5 floors, with 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms on offer, and plenty of mesmerizing spaces inside out that are just ideal for entertaining and relaxing. As you enter this home, you’ll find yourself in a gorgeous reception hall, which combines a luxurious bar and a snooker area with a lovely garden room, and from here on you’ll see a lovely indoor swimming pool, with a wet room, and many other interesting spaces.

Offering 896 square meters of incredible living areas, this state-of-the-art property will also allow its next owners and their guests to enjoy some of the most magnificent views of the Poole Harbour. The first floor of this home is flooded with natural light throughout the day, thanks to full height sliding glass doors, and the expansive lounge area found here and the social kitchen are also worth a mention in our books.

Away from the social heart of this floor you’ll find a wonderful Guest Bedroom Suite, with superb views and also sliding glass doors, while the other bedroom suites are located on the Second Floor, featuring the same superb decor.

But the most impressive of them all is the opulent Master Suite, which occupies an entire floor and takes full advantage of the incredible panorama. Complemented by a whirlpool bath, as well as a separate wet room area with ceiling rose shower head and his and her dressing rooms, this suite is like a charming penthouse in itself.

The Vanquish estate is currently listed for sale at 7.5 million GBP which is around $9.3 million, but if you’ve ever wanted to move to the UK and dream about a house with amazing views, this is probably as good as it gets.

