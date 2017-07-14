The Updated Aston Martin Valkyrie Will Haunt Your Dreams

The more photos we see with the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the more we understand why it’s named after a fierce female spirit from Norse mythology. Aston Martin’s upcoming hypercar is getting closer and closer to reach production, and today we finally have the privilege to gawk at a few new photos with this beast, which shows off several interesting changes, compared to the original prototype.

The updated model has new openings in the body, between the cockpit and the front wheel arches, which make it look even more aggressive and also bring considerable gains in front downforce. The ravishing hypercar before you also packs lightweight headlights, attached to an anodized aluminum frame, a lighter, chemical etched aluminum badge and tons of appeal.

Aside from the bodywork changes, the updated Valkyrie also displays a minimalist interior, that contrasts beautifully with the outrageous exterior. Spacious and comfortable, the cabin features car seats mounted directly to the tub, offering you the same sensation and position a Formula One driver would have.

The race car design carries over to the detachable steering wheel, which features a small OLED display where you could see any and all vital information. The lucky drivers of this beast will also find two screens mounted close to the base of the A-pillar, that display live footage from two rear facing cameras, reminding us all that this is the digital age.

Aston Martin was reluctant to provide us with any technical details about the car, although some people are expecting a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine.=, working alongside an electric motor to deliver a total output of 1,130 hp (842 kW) – quite a lot for a 2,270 lbs (1,030 kg) supercar.