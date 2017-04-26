The Ulysse Nardin SuperCat is More than Just a Timekeeper

Can you believe that the extraordinary Ulysse Nardin SuperCat concept before you is actually a table clock? It might have fooled me, but the radical approach of this design reveals the true nature of the art of watchmaking. Reminiscent of a racing catamaran, this ravishing table clock highlights the expertise and creativity of the Swiss brand in ways we could have never imagined.

The SuperCat Concept was apparently inspired by the America’s Cup catamaran of Artemis Racing, a team that’s sponsored by the Swiss watchmaker for this competition, blending a sleek design, with sailing elements and micro mechanics into one magical timepiece. This mesmerizing example of stylistic exercise aims to propel Ulysse Nardin into the future and drags us along for the enjoyable ride.

The gorgeous contraption before you is powered by a unique linear movement called UN-910, entirely designed and developed by Ulysse Nardin, with 230 tiny components working their magic and beating at a frequency of 18,000 vibrations per hour. The clock shows off two time zones with jumping hours, on either side of the cockpit, with the hours and minutes indicated by two cones.

At the back you might also notice the power reserve indicator, which indicates the remaining energy in days and even hours, using two counters. The counter for days is a little bit smaller and features red indications, while the counter for the hours remaining is larger so you could see exactly how much power you have left. Another watchmaking marvel from Ulysse Nardin!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus