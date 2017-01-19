The Track-Only Lotus Exige Race 380 Goes For The Win

The Lotus Exige Race 380 is a new track-only sibling of the recently introduced Exige Sport 380 and.. one of the fastest race cars the British company has ever produced. According to Lotus, their new race car is set to become class-leading in the worldwide Lotus-Cup series and various other racing events, and it will arrive on your driveway starting this May – if you can afford it.

Compared to its road-legal sibling, the track-only Exige Race 380 packs a modified suspension, new electrical systems and improved aerodynamics, not to mention the XTrac six-speed sequential gearbox, an oil cooler, and a cassette-type plate limited-slip differential.

Powering this sleek vehicle towards the checkered flag is a supercharged 3.5-litee V6 that develops 375 hp and 410 Nm of torque, which is incredible considering the weight of this race car is under 1,000 kg – 998 kg to be more exact. That’s exactly why this Exige Race 380 is ready to dominate races, showing off a power to weight ratio that’s unsurpassed in its class.

The improved aerodynamics also contribute to a unique racing experience, providing this Lotus with 240 kg of downforce at 170mph, thanks to new vents incorporated into the front and rear bumper to reduce pressure around the wheels. Feel free to order your own, for just £99,500 – or $122,000 US.

