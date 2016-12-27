The Top 10 Most Extraordinary Superyachts of 2016

Sailing has come a long way since Jack Sparrow crossed the Seven Seas – although, I have to admit, it might have been fun to act all crazy and experience the world alongside the world’s most famous pirate.

Nowadays, things are way more refined and comfortable, without Her Majesty’s Navy following you from one port to another, as shipyards from all over the world compete to deliver the most outrageous, innovative and luxurious vessels on the planet. Here are 10 of the best superyachts unveiled this year!

Designed by the masters at Bannenberg & Rowell for Feadship, Joy is a sleek 70-meter superyacht which benefits from the attentive work and skills of interior design house Studio Indigo. Showing off dynamic exterior lines and incredible indoor and outdoor deck spaces, this vessel looks more like a luxurious apartment than anything else.

The minimalist atmosphere on board inspires tranquility and inner peace for up to 12 guests, who are more than welcomed to enjoy the ride and experience the yacht’s beach club and sun deck, which comes with a large Jacuzzi and bar, a barbecue and sun loungers.

Italian yacht designer Gabriele Teruzzi transformed his stunning vision into reality, with this glamorous concept called Shaddai, a futuristic vessel meant to show off all kinds of unique amenities. An onboard aquarium, a serene infinity pool, and an upper viewing deck are just a few of the interesting features this vessel would end up having.

Inspired by the best Italian fashion houses, the Shaddai concept also includes a 300-square-meter beach club, with the aforementioned infinity pool as well as 1,130-square-feet master suite, which will include a dining area and.. a private pool as well.

The Istanbul-based Red Yacht Design has imagined the mesmerizing superyacht concept before you, which was specifically designed to look ultra futuristic. Stella features a sleek high-performance hull, offering style and speed at the same time, with this vessel set to reach a top speed of 24 knots and cover 3,000 nm while cruising at a more economical speed.

The overall design of this superyacht is beyond incredible, with the vessel comprising a master suite, along with a private terrace, a large pool, and a stunning beach deck. Stella will also come with an impressive fleet of water toys, so cruising with this beauty will be fun in more ways than one.

The renowned Italian shipyard Rossinavi has introduced the Attitude concept earlier this year, a gorgeous vessel which blends high performance with a high-end design that looks absolutely incredible from any angle you look at it.

Inspired by the old American Lobster Boats, this sleek vessel offers incredible potential, thanks to a fast-displacement aluminum hull, a high performing keel and innovative performance propulsion methods. This eye-catching superyacht will offer impressive reliability and comfortable cruising, but those sleek curves will surely get your full attention right now.

One of the most amazing sailing yachts unveiled in 2016 was this one from the acclaimed Italian shipyard Perini Navi. Their new 47-meter fast cruising sloop benefits from the attention and skills of Franco Romani who imagined some innovative features for this sleek vessel, such as a new lifting centerboard concept or an onboard power storage system.

The Italian shipyard glass-wrapped the flybridge, offering passengers a safe cockpit as well as an extended beach deck space that will surely be very appreciated by the next owners of this beauty.

Hareide Design, a Swedish design studio led by Einar Hareide, former design director at SAAB Automobile, came up with this incredible take on modern superyachts. A futuristic hybrid concept, featuring natural design elements, like flowing wood and greenery, and a totally unique shape, this vessel could be easily considered a work of art.

300 square meters of high-efficiency solar panels provide the ship with sustainable energy, while the helicopter landing pad is there for you, just in case you’re in a hurry. There’s also an elevated dining and viewing area, a 20-meter pool and many other interesting details which will surely make your cruising experience unforgettable.

Unveiled earlier this year, Ascendance is a unique superyacht, imagined by British designer Andy Waugh, who teamed up with the German yacht builder Nobiskurg for this stunning project, featuring a jaw dropping exterior, with bold lines and a wonderful deck layout.

The Motor Yacht Design Company has also worked on the interiors of this project, making sure all accommodations and interior spaces will have even the pickiest guest impressed. Ascendance will come with a large swimming pool at the back, a helipad, a dramatic waterfall and even a lovely sunken fire pit, plus many other interesting details.

Designed by the British naval architect Ken Freivokh, Stiletto bears the signature of the world’s leading ship builders at Oceanco. This innovative 351-feet vessel boasts its own waterfall, while an impressive outdoor terrace, featuring an enclosed swimming pool, a cool bar and pantry, with cozy recliners and a helipad, are also part of the luxurious offering.

The breathtaking superyacht before you also includes a second swimming pool aboard, plus a modern gym, a spa, and a massive lounge – passengers will most likely want to stay aboard all the time. Wherever this vessel is going, it will look super fast doing so.

Designed by Rene Gabrielli, this breathtaking concept focuses on ecologic technologies and their use in getting clean energy from the elements. The Eco Catamaran concept will be powered by two electric turbines, powered by lithium batteries that will be charged from solar panels, but there’s more to it than just that.

The vessel’s alternative drive system also uses wind power to take this yacht to its destination, but the movable main cabin seems like a way more interesting feature. There are probably many other details worth talking about, but the future owner of this beauty will get to decide what exactly he (or she) wants on board.

This incredible superyacht seems to come straight out of a James Bond movie. The stealthy Black Swan superyacht was designed by the brilliant Timur Bozca, who imagined a blacked-out beauty for the high seas, with a heart-stopping look.

Designed for those who constantly think about style, luxury and speed, this concept yacht brags about impressive features and state-of-the-art technologies. The helicopter platform on the top deck, the extended beach club with a lovely pool, a spectacular master suite, and six other guest suites, are just a few of this yacht’s stunning features.

The Black Swan will apparently benefit from 23,172 hp, which is why a 50,000-gallon fuel tank has been fitted. Ready for the hunt!

