The Stylish Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Blue

Best known for their incredible marine chronometers, Ulysse Nardin has unveiled yet another beautiful timepiece, in the form of the spectacular Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Blue. Featuring a complicated flying tourbillon movement, that was entirely developed in-house, with extremely minimalist skeletonization and an ultra modern look, this stylish watch puts the Swiss brand in a completely different light.

Provocative, complex and incredibly chic, this new watch is part of Ulysse Nardin’s Executive collection, which might explain the slightly sporty 45 mm blue titanium case with triple-pronged lugs, while the ceramic bezel and carbon fiber-patterned leather strap will complement this timepiece in the most beautiful of ways.

The heart of Ulysse Nardin’s Executive Skeleton Tourbillon is the manually wound UN-171 movement, that can be admired and appreciated from almost every single angle possible. This gorgeous skeletonized movement looks like it’s almost suspended in air, with exposed tiny gears and sleek plates and bridges, and the silicon escapement and balance spring the Swiss brand is well known for.

Complemented by a very impressive 170-hour power reserve (7 days), which beats at 18,800 vph, the Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Blue is priced at a cool €38,000, and diving as deep as 30 meters won’t do any harm to it. Any takers?