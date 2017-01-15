The Stunning Grand Elysee Hamburg Is A Wonderful Surprise

Curving along the banks of the river Elbe, the medieval port city of Hamburg is filled with history and charm, a city that has a unique atmosphere, stunning architecture and a huge amount of museums, cafes, bars, restaurants and iconic sights, so.. there are plenty of things to do here.

Hamburg is a shining riverside beacon of culture, and if you’re ever in town, the best place to recharge your batteries after a busy day out would be the city’s elegant residential district of Harvestehude. The mesmerizing Grand Elysee hotel sits at the heart of this neighborhood, with its resort-style amenities making it an effortless choice for business and leisure travelers alike.

Found in proximity to an exhibition center, congress center, and the rambling urban park of Planten un Blomen, tourists will have no problem in keeping their vacation to Hamburg entertaining as well as culturally enriching.

Offering 511 spacious and welcoming guest accommodations, each of them featuring king beds, flat screen TVs, triple soundproof glazing, modern luxuries and incredible en-suites, this high end hotel sounds almost too good to be true. But it gets even better when it’s time to wine and dine, as this hotel will tease all your pallets with four spectacular restaurants, plus the Bourbon Street Bar and the Boulevard Cafe.

Galerie im Elysee is the hotel’s own art gallery, where those with a keen eye may appreciate unique pieces from Northern Germany and more. And if all of this sounds way too cerebral for your taste, please note that a breathtaking wellness center, with a superb spa, indoor pool, and modern gym are also ready to be enjoyed at any time.

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus