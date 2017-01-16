The Seychelles Is Also Home To The Drool-Inducing Six Senses Zil Pasyon

With all these harsh winter conditions, especially in Europe, I’m sure sure we’re all dreaming about perpetual summer right now. But that can always be enjoyed far away from your cozy bedroom, on the private island of Félicité in the Seychelles, where the blissful Six Senses Zil Pasyon resort awaits your presence.

This luxurious and secluded location invites guests from all over the world to enjoy its spectacular surrounds and nothing but the most comfortable accommodations. The high-end Six Senses resort is the centerpiece of Félicité, that’s nestled just 30 nautical miles northeast of the Seychelles International Airport.

30 wonderful pool villas are located on this small island, each of them surrounded by lush vegetation and boasting private pools, air conditioning, mosquito netting and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet; add in some dreamy white sand beaches, and you’ll have an overwhelming atmosphere that will make you fall in love with this place instantly.

But there’s more to this wonderful resort than that. The stunning Six Senses Spa is a real treat, a magical place where oceanfront views meet sophisticated treatments to make guests feel like they’re in Paradise without having to leave this realm – an extensive menu of signature therapies will help with that, along with an elevated saltwater pool and a lovely yoga pavilion.

Last but not least, we should also mention the resort’s stunning restaurant, Zil Pasyon, where your dining experience will include a myriad of choices, while the Island Cafe will also cater to your everyday needs with the aid of European, Asian and African dishes. So, when are you living again?

