The Scrabble Corporate Edition Adds Another Value To Words

If you haven’t played this game yet, you should know that Scrabble is a word game in which two to four players score points by placing tiles bearing a single letter onto a board and trying to form words with them. It all started back in 1938 when American architect Alfred Mosher Butts created this game as a variation on an earlier word game he invented, called Lexiko.

The two games had the same set of letter tiles, with their distributions and point values worked out by performing a frequency analysis of letters from various sources. The architect manufactured a few sets of Scrabble himself, but he was not successful in selling the game to any major game manufacturers back then and in just a few years the game started to gain in popularity.

Nowadays, the game is sold in 121 countries and it’s available in 29 languages ,and apparently over 150 million sets have been sold worldwide ever since it was launched. But there’s a new variation of the game out there, one that focuses on the end result rather the game itself, and it’s absolutely stunning!

The Scrabble Corporate Edition is what Montreal-based artist Emmanuel Laflamme envisioned and it took him two years to complete the project. A hundred different laser cut wooden tiles, with a hundred different company logos, featuring the same point system as in the regular game, aim to offer players a new found sense of luxury and exclusivity, while they search their vocabulary for that winning word.

But corporate players can also think about business as usual and try to guess where the logos are from.