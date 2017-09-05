The Savoy Seychelles Resort Looks Like a Slice of Heaven

Located on the beautiful Beau Vallon beach, the spectacular Savoy Resort & Spa is one of the most prestigious beachfront resorts in the Seychelles, blending serene views of the Indian Ocean with five-star amenities like an expansive outdoor pool, two marvelous restaurants and a plus bar, and an exclusive Seychelles’ Spa where you might want to spend most of the day. Add in the comfy library, the supervised kids’ club and the incredible accommodations, and you get the ultimate retreat for a relaxing vacation.

You can choose between 160 stylishly-designed guest rooms and suites on offer here, each of them featuring an exceptional decor, private balconies, king-sized beds, minibars and free WiFi, complemented by luxurious marble bathrooms. And if you will go for one of the Junior or Executive suites, you will also get a personalized butler service, making sure your stay at the Savoy Seychelles will be unforgettable.

But there’s more to this stunning resort than that. Pescado, an elegant restaurant overlooking the pool and the fabulous Grand Savoy restaurant will tease your taste buds with mouth-watering dishes influenced by the Italian, Indian or Middle Eastern cuisine, and of course, local treats from the Seychelles.

Next on your list should be a visit at the Gecko Bar, the place where you can enjoy your favorite drink, right on the beach, while the resort’s superb spa will await for your with a wide variety of massages and beauty treatments. The adults-only swimming pool, a yoga pavilion and 2 saunas will get everyone excited, except the kids; but they will be spending some quality time at the Savoy kids’ club.

If you’re the more active type, a tennis court and an impressive fitness center will keep you busy, while the excellent staff at the Savoy Resort & Spa will make sure anything possible in the Seychelles. Island exploring, a trip to the Botanical Garden and many other experiences can be easily arranged.